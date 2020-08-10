That's the best price we could find for the knife block alone by $168. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Home and Tech Deals via eBay.
- designed for holding sharpening steel, 8" Chef's Knife, 8" Bread Knife, 8" Slicer, Shears, 3" Paring / Peeler, 6" Utility 5.5" Serrated Utlity and 7" Santoku
- includes paring knife
- Model: KKFMA01AA
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 5/5
It's $3 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver at this price. (Black and Rose Gold are available for a buck more.)
- made of high quality food grade stainless steel
- includes knife, fork, spoon, chopsticks, straw cleaning brush, straight straw, bent straw, & carrying case
- Model: LJ-LJ-112804
That's a savings of $28 off list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- dishwasher safe
- includes four 5-piece place settings
- made of stainless steel
- Model: KS0991-20P
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
Huge savings on a selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
That's $14 under our May refurb mention and the best price we've seen. (It's $34 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- A Cuisinart warranty applies, but the terms are unclear.
- includes measuring scoop
- 5-setting browning control
- batter pour spout
- nonstick baking plates
- Model: WAF-V100
That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Waystock via eBay.
- bakes 11" pizzas in five to eight minutes
- works with most grills
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes a strainer and a grinder
- Model: FVSFGA
That's the best shipped price we could find for these shears, in any color, by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Storm Gray 2 at this price.
- 420 stainless steel blades
- comfort grip handle
- hand wash only
- includes plastic blade cover
That's a savings of $2 off list and the best shipped price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Aqua Sky/Black at this price.
- dishwasher safe
- includes tablespoon, 1/2 tablespoon, teaspoon, 1/2 teaspoon, and 1/4 teaspoon
- Model: KE057OHAQA
Save $15 over KitchenAid direct's price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- fits 4.5- and 5-quart KitchenAid tilt-head stand mixers
- dishwasher-safe
- Model: KSM5SSBQB
