eBay · 36 mins ago
JBL T460BT Pure Bass Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones
$30 $60
free shipping

That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • in Blue or White
Features
  • 32mm dynamic drivers
  • frequency response of 20Hz to 20kHz
  • up to 11 hours of playback
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • Model: T460BT
