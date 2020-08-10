It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i5 3.1GHz 6-core CPU
- 27" 5120x2880 IPS Retina 5K display
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- macOS 64-bit
- Model: MRR02LL/A
Published 46 min ago
- Shipping starts at $3.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
That's at least $89 less than Apple direct charges and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A 90-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
At the Apple Education Store, qualified buyers can get the iPad Air with AirPods for $129 under the best price we could find for them elsewhere. Buy Now at Apple
- Add the AirPods for free in-cart.
- Alternatively, you can choose the version with a wireless case for $40 or the AirPods Pro for $90.
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Gen. Intel i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- macOS Catalina
- Model: ZOYJ1LL/A
