New
B&H Photo Video · 46 mins ago
Apple iMac i5 27" Retina 4K All-in-One Desktop (2019)
$1,749 $1,999
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i5 3.1GHz 6-core CPU
  • 27" 5120x2880 IPS Retina 5K display
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
  • macOS 64-bit
  • Model: MRR02LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals iMac B&H Photo Video Apple
Core i5 Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register