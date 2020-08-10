Cafago · 56 mins ago
Cafago Infrared Forehead Thermometer
$12 $23
free shipping

Save 40% off the list price. Buy Now at Cafago

Tips
  • It ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
Features
  • switches between Celsius and Fahrenheit readings
  • red light fever indicator
  • automatic shut off
  • LCD display
  • Model: MD1741
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Medicine & Medical Cafago
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register