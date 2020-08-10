Save 40% off the list price. Buy Now at Cafago
- It ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
- switches between Celsius and Fahrenheit readings
- red light fever indicator
- automatic shut off
- LCD display
- Model: MD1741
-
Published 56 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save 50% off the list price. Buy Now at Cafago
- In Blue or Black.
- It ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
- measures oxygen saturation and pulse rate
- uses 2 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: E-OX-04
It's the best shipped price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on August
1512 but can be ordered now.
- reusable, pocket sized and zipper-sealed bags
- each pack holds up to 80 aspirin-size pills and features a white labeling block
- Model: 67050
Apply coupon code "USEWQZW65" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Sinocare Official US via Amazon.
- accurate reading
- high temperature alarm
- LCD display
- requires AAA Batteries (included)
- Model: AET-R1D1
Check out via Subscribe & Save to get the best price we could find by $8. (Local stores charge around $5 for just a one ounce tube.) Buy Now at Amazon
- non-greasy
- aloe w/ vitamins A & E
- Model: 396
Apply coupon code "AKRM1098" for a savings of $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AnthonyKisim via Amazon.
- Usually ships within 6 to 10 days.
- Celsius and Fahrenheit options
- LCD display with color alerts
- object measurement function
COVID-19 is a novel disease, one that requires a vast amount of research and study. You can contribute to this monumental task and even save $199 off list by completing a survey (additional surveys appear to be optional) to gain access to 23andMe's Health + Ancestry Service at no cost to you. Shop Now
- Eligibility requires having tested positive for COVID-19 and hospitalization due to COVID-19 related symptoms.
- An independent institutional review board (IRB) will oversee the study.
- receive access to 150+ personalized genetic reports online from 23andMe about your ancestry, traits and health
- join the ranks of 7 million+ research participants, generating more than 150 peer-reviewed publications
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Cafago
- It ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
- 1-second reading
- LCD digital display
- requires 2 AAA alkaline batteries (not included)
Save $9 via coupon code "IEWN7BJP". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JJUS store via Amazon.
- wide strap
- adjustable from 28" to 43"
It's 65% off the list price. Buy Now at Cafago
- 220x220x250mm printing area
- 1.75 filament diameter
- MK-10 extruder
It's $9 under list price. Buy Now at Cafago
- Available in Black or White.
- It ships from China, and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- LED display
- touch control
Apply code "CC2918" to get the best price we could find by $94 from a seller with enough stock. Buy Now at Cafago
- This item ships from a U.S. warehouse.
- 350mm x 350mm x 400mm max build capacity
- 4.3" touchscreen
- dual z axis for a more stable build plate
- removable tempered glass plate
- includes 200g sample filament (supports 1.75mm filament)
That's the lowest price we could find by $374. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 132-gallon capacity
- two to three hour heating time
- attached stove
- Model: HT2PIN-HD
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- repairs holes in concrete, masonry, brick, and stone
- waterproof finish
- Model: 04072
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Drywall Axe via Amazon.
- measures, marks, and cuts drywall
- Model: DWA001
That's $190 less than most retailers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in Dove Gray.
- Converts to 3 twin beds or 2 twin beds and 1 full bed (w/ included full extensions).
- Model: AJAU0480S
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register