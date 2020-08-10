It's $348 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM and 1TB 5,400 RPM SATA hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cav143w10p1c100
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $20 under last week's mention, $230 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: I3493-3464
That's $94 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10300H Comet Lake 2.5GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
These models start at $399 after coupon code "2020AUGDEAL1" and feature Windows 10 Pro and 7th-gen Core i5 or i7 processors. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Dell refurbished items have a 100-day Dell warranty.
That's $462 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Don't let the price of a new laptop ruin your budget. Buy refurbished and save a bundle. Choose from over 50 laptops, Chromebooks, and Macs at Woot! Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check the product pages for warranty information.
Save on the laptop configurations you need, starting at $490 via instant savings or the coupon codes listed on individual items. If there isn't a code listed on an item, use "EXTRAFIVE" for an extra 5% off or one of the codes listed below. (You can try different codes to see which one gives the best discount for your order.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- 50% off Lenovo ThinkPad X and T Series laptops via code "THINK50"
- 40% off Lenovo ThinkPad laptops and ThinkBooks via code "THINKAUG"
It's the best price we could find by $89. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
It's $544 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-9700 3GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics
It's $431 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Save $767 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-9700 4.7GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Staples
- 2 USB-C ports
- LED charging indicators
- 4-cell battery
- powers Dell laptops, as well as functioning as a standard power bank w/ USB charging
- Model: PW7015M
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $310 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-4570 3.2GHz Haswell quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 240GB SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: i3880-5951BLK-PUS
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register