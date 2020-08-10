New
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 128GB Android Phone
$375 $650
free shipping

That's the best price we've seen and lowest price we could find by $75 today. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by sobeonline1 via eBay.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz octa-core processor
  • 6.7" 1080x2400 AMOLED touchscreen LCD
  • 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
  • 48/12/5MP triple back camera
  • 32MP selfie camera
  • Android 10 OS
  • Model: SM-G770F/DS
