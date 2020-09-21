New
QVC · 1 hr ago
10th-Gen. Amazon Fire HD 8 8" 32GB Tablet (2020)
$45 for new customers $90
free shipping

That's a $15 drop since last month and the best price we've seen. It's a current low by at least $25. Buy Now at QVC

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "NEW" to get this price.
  • The coupon code field is all the way at the end of checkout, after entering your payment details.
Features
  • 8" 1280x800 LCD
  • 2GHz quad-core processor
  • 2GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • 2MP front and rear cameras
  • Fire OS with Alexa
  • Model: B07TMJ1R3X
Details
Comments
  • Code "NEW"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
