QVC · 1 hr ago
Vitamix Pro Series 750 2.2HP 64-oz. Blender
$390 $599
free shipping

It's $210 under what most merchants are currently charging. Buy Now at QVC

  • It's available in several colors (Pistachio pictured).
  • includes Professional Series 750 Vitamix motor base, 64-oz. blending container, tamper, Vitamix recipe book with 113 recipes, and Simply Soups cookbook with 63 recipes
  • 5 pre-programmed settings
  • 10 variable speeds
  • pulse switch
  • 2.2 peak horsepower motor
  • does the work of 13 appliances
  • Model: 750
  • Published 1 hr ago
