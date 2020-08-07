Members can sign up for student deals to get an extra $100 off the sale price for this Chromebook, which is nicely equipped for the price and features a 360° flip-and-fold design to operate in various modes. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Not a My Best Buy Student member? (It's free to join).
- 10th-generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) touch screen
- 8GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
- Chrome OS
- Can be used as a laptop or a tablet
- Model: 14C-CA0053DX
Published 35 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
That's $20 less than our mention from a few days ago, and a savings of $220 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- HP Active Pen
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8wl75av-1
That's $111 under the lowest price we could find for a similar laptop (with lower screen resolution) elsewhere. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- This offer is for members only. A 1-year membership usually costs $45, or check out the offer below.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 14” 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution HD IPS touchscreen
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 15-dw2063st
- Check the product pages for warranty information.
It's the best price we could find by $89. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's $20 under last week's mention, $230 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: I3493-3464
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- can hold approximately 5,632 songs, 5,413 20MP photos, or 417 mins of HD video
- Model: P-FD64GHP900-GE
It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Staples
- Coupon code "99250" will garner this price low.
- 1920x1080 resolution
- 178°/178° viewing angles
- DVI-D, VGA, and HDMI Inputs
- 5 ms response time
- Model: 2KZ35A6#ABA
