Best Buy · 35 mins ago
HP x360 10th-Gen. Comet Lake i3 14" 2-in-1 Touch Chromebook
$399 for My Best Buy Members $499
free shipping

Members can sign up for student deals to get an extra $100 off the sale price for this Chromebook, which is nicely equipped for the price and features a 360° flip-and-fold design to operate in various modes. Buy Now at Best Buy

  • Not a My Best Buy Student member? (It's free to join).
  • 10th-generation Intel Core i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) touch screen
  • 8GB RAM and 64GB eMMC
  • Chrome OS
  • Can be used as a laptop or a tablet
  • Model: 14C-CA0053DX
