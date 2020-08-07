New
Lowe's · 34 mins ago
DeWalt Tough Grip 27-Piece Steel Hex Shank Screwdriver Bit Set
$13 $20
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • full hex design for increased bit tip strength
  • heat treated for maximized torque
  • connectable accessory storage system
  • Model: DW2504TGTWR
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Drills Lowe's DeWalt
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register