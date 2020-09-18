New
eBay · 37 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones
$140 $170
free shipping

This is the best price we've seen since release at a low of at least $29, and $10 under our expired mention from four days ago. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by sobeonline1 via eBay.
  • 12mm speakers
  • noise cancellation
  • up to eight hours of playtime on a single charge
  • Bixby smart assistant
  • IPX2 water-resistance
  • Model: SM-R180NZKVXAR
Woot! An Amazon Company · 3 days ago
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones
$150 $170
free shipping w/ Prime

These newly-released earbuds, which Wired called "weird but good", cost $170 elsewhere Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 17% -- $140 Buy Now
Woot! An Amazon Company 11% -- $150 Check Price
Verizon Wireless   $150 (exp 4 wks ago) -- Check Price