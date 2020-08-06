That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 27" 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution IPS display
- 4 ms response time
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: 65F4GCC3US
-
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $63, and a great deal for a 24" monitor in general.
Update: Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save an extra $5. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution IPS display
- TUV low blue-light certification
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: E24-10
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to drop the price to $10 under our mention from June, and the best price we've seen. It's also a low today by $52. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 22" (1920 x 1080) FHS IPS LED
- 3in1+DP video input
- Model: 10R1PAR1US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to cut $25 off list for the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- HDMI & VGA
- near-edgeless
- Model: 61CAKCR1US
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to put it $74 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- tilt-only stand
- DisplayPort input
- Model: 61F8JAR1US
Prices here reflect a significant savings over what you'd pay elsewhere for these models in any condition.
Update: Prices now start at $450. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes a 90-day warranty backed by Samsung.
Apply coupon code "99250" to get this deal and save $35 under the next lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 resolution
- 178°/178° viewing angles
- DVI-D, VGA, and HDMI Inputs
- 5 ms response time
- Model: 2KZ35A6#ABA
That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1080 native resolution
- game mode
- Model: 25UM58-P
Over 20 items discounted; save on laptops, desktops, and monitors. Shop Now at Staples
Save on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Macbooks and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on soundbars, speakers, receivers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.49 shipping charge. Many items ship for free.
Save on TVs, refrigerators, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, washers, and dryers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- They're essentially new but may not arrive in original packaging.
Save on over 220 models, with prices starting from $70. Shop Now at Best Buy
- No warranty information is given.
Save on the laptop configurations you need, starting at $490 via instant savings or the coupon codes listed on individual items. If there isn't a code listed on an item, use "EXTRAFIVE" for an extra 5% off or one of the codes listed below. (You can try different codes to see which one gives the best discount for your order.) Shop Now at Lenovo
- 50% off Lenovo ThinkPad X and T Series laptops via code "THINK50"
- 40% off Lenovo ThinkPad laptops and ThinkBooks via code "THINKAUG"
Save 60% off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- In Black.
- premium Li-polymer battery
- 2 USB-A ports and 1 micro USB port
- Model: PA10400
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Use coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $1,839 off list and bag the lowest price we could find for this business-class model. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-8365U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- antimicrobial surface
- facial recognition IR camera
- FIPS-201 compliant fingerprint reader
- RFID/NFC secure-tap logon
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20QHS0D000
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register