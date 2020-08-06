That's $118 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- It's currently on backorder, but you can still order it at this price. Your card won't be charged until it ships.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync technology
- 60 Hz refresh rate
- 1ms response time
- Model: UM.KX1AA.006
That's the best deal we could find by $5, but other big stores charge $220. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected to be in stock on August
816, but you can make your purchase now at the above price.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- DisplayPort, HDMI & DVI inputs
- Model: UM.UE2AA.A01
That's the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1ms response time
- 2 HDMI ports
- 1 DisplayPort
- 1 HDMI cable included
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: KG241Q
It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 1920x1080 screen resolution
- Model: UM.QB2AA.001
Update: Prices now start at $450. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes a 90-day warranty backed by Samsung.
Apply coupon code "99250" to get this deal and save $35 under the next lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 resolution
- 178°/178° viewing angles
- DVI-D, VGA, and HDMI Inputs
- 5 ms response time
- Model: 2KZ35A6#ABA
That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2560x1080 native resolution
- game mode
- Model: 25UM58-P
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Dolby Atmos ready
- 25mm soft dome tweeter
- dual 102mm 5" polyfiber woofers
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find from a reliable seller with stock by $160. Buy Now at Adorama
- This item is currently backordered but can be ordered now at this price. It will ship when it becomes available.
- up to 1080p video at 30 fps
- omni-directional dual stereo microphones
- USB 2.0
- 78° wide lens
- Model: 960000764
That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- email, texts, and other notifications
- GPS, GLONASS, and optical heart rate
- sleep tracking
- up to 5-day battery life
- Model: A1619
It's the best price we could find by $89. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
Acer's eBay storefront offers up to 60% off a selection of refurbished products including computers, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Shipping is free on most items, but adds $9.99 on some items.
- These items carry a 90-day Acer warranty.
It's $250 under list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 8th-gen Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution HD LCD
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: NX.HDGAA.002
That's $30 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Acer Recertified Store via Amazon.
- A 90-day Amazon warranty is provided.
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB flash memory
- USB Type-C
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3H-C2C3
