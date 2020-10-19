That's the best price we've seen for this now, and $153 less than a new model costs elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- A 2-year iRobot warranty applies.
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- Smart mapping & dirt detect technology
- 3-stage cleaning system
- Model: R960020
Published 49 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's a $30 drop from our July refurb mention, the best price we've seen, and $30 less than you'd pay for a refurb at other iRobot storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- scheduling
- virtual wall barrier
- auto docking and recharging
- Model: CR_860
That's $10 under what you'd pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Target
- bagless
- for use on hard floor, carpet, and hardwood
- includes multi-surface brush, crevice tool, and charger
Brands include Dyson, Shark, Hoover, Bissell, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Check product pages for warranty information.
Save on uprights, carpet cleaners, and robot vacuums from brands such as iRobot, Bissell, Shark, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Use code "FAMILYSAVE" to get an extra 20% off these already discounted items (select brands are excluded).
- Plus, get $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spend (it's redeemable October 5 to 18).
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders over $75 bag free shipping.
Save on a selection of uprights and a robot vacuum. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- For orders less than $39, shipping starts at $5.99.
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay.
- Available in Rose Gold.
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
That's the best price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by World-of-Optics via eBay.
- Available in Polished Black.
- 54 mm lens socket width
- Model: OX3202-0254
Save on over 500 Apple products, including iPhones from $51, watches from $120, keyboards from $126, and more. Shop Now at eBay
