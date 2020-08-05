It's $80 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Up to 22 ppm
- wireless connection
- built-in duplex printing
- one high-speed USB 2.0 port
- 5" color touch LCD display
- 600 dpi
- Model: 3102C012
-
-
Use coupon code "88147" to drop the price. The best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Staples
- prints, scans, and copies
- prints up to 45 ppm
- 5" color touch LCD
- Model: 2223C024
Use coupon code "57339" to drop the price. A total savings of $240 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- prints up to 42 ppm
- 250-sheet input tray
- 4-line LCD display
- 1,200 x 1,200 DPI
- Model: SS383L#BGJ
Apply coupon code "30251" to save. That's $20 under our May mention, $150 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- Up to 28ppm print speed
- auto duplex printing
- 600x600 dpi
- 2-line backlit LCD graphic display
- Model: W1Y44A#BGJ
That's $70 off and the lowest price we could find, outside of price-matched stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- automatic duplex printing
- prints color at up to 33 ppm
- 2400x600 resolution
- 2.7" color touchscreen
- Model: HL-L8360CDW
The price drops at checkout. It's a low by $12, although most sellers charge $299 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- It ships within two and three days.
- 250-page tray capacity
- 2-sided printing
- Up to 24ppm
- Copies and scans
- Model: MC3224dwe
Update: Shipping adds about $16. Buy Now at Canon
- A 1-year warranty is included.
- Canon EOS Rebel T6 18MP DSLR Camera body
- 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II Lens
- EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III Lens
- Model: 1159C072AA
It's the lowest price we could find by $58. Buy Now at Canon
- 24 ppm black and 15 ppm color
- Up to 600 x 1200 dpi
- print, scan, copy, and fax
- Model: MB2720
That's the lowest price we could find for this extra battery by $59. (It's also $41 less than a used version is currently going for.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- See product page for list of compatible camcorder models.
- This item comes without retail packaging.
- Shipping adds $3.99; otherwise, orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
- 1,780mAh capacity
- 7.4 VDC voltage
- designed to resist memory effect
- Model: 0119T017
