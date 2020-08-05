New
Refurb Bosch 5-Point Self Leveling Alignment Laser
$65 $104
free shipping

Apply coupon code "LASER" to get this deal. That's $115 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at Focus Camera

  • A 1-year warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • five-point level with points up/down, front and sides for plumb, level, align and 90 degree square
  • Model: GPL5-RT
