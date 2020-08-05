New
Focus Camera · 1 hr ago
LifeStyle 27-Quart Electric Cooler/Warmer
$69 $89
free shipping

Keep your food and beverages cool and fresh or warm and steaming with this innovative cooler/warmer, which is currently $20 off list. Buy Now at Focus Camera

Tips
  • Available in Blue.
Features
  • dual AC and DC power cords
  • LED light w/ green and red indicators
  • removable divider
  • fan exhaust
  • easy locking mechanism
  • cold, hot, and off control switch
  • Model: LS-CCW27QB
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Camping & Outdoors Focus Camera
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register