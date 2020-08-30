New
Costco · 28 mins ago
Apple MacBook Air 10th-Gen. Ice Lake i7 13.3" Laptop (2020)
$1,200 $1,400
free shipping

It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • 10th-Gen. Intel i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560 x 1600 LED Retina display
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • fingerprint reader
  • macOS Catalina
  • Model: ZOYJ1LL/A
  • Expires 8/30/2020
    Published 28 min ago
