It's $200 under list price. Buy Now at Costco
- 10th-Gen. Intel i7-1060NG7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- macOS Catalina
- Model: ZOYJ1LL/A
Expires 8/30/2020
That's the best price we could find by $30, although most retailers charge $999 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in three colors (Space Gray pictured). Gold is currently out of stock but is expected to be back August 8; you can purchase now at this price for delivery when it becomes available.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i3-1000NG4 1.1GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560 x 1600 LED Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- macOS Catalina
- Model: MWTJ2LL/A
Re-visit or discover the wonderful adventures of Beezus and Ramona, Henry Huggins, Socks the cat, and more from this Newbery Honor recipient. You'll also save $8 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Costco
- 15 paperback books, including "Beezus and Ramona", "Ramona the Pest", "Ramona and Her Father", "Henry Huggins", "The Mouse and the Motorcycle", and "Socks".
That's the best price we could find by $250. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a $95 surcharge, so it's cheaper to buy a 1-year annual membership for $60.
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
- 3 HDMI inputs
- HDR10
- Model: QN70Q6DTAFXZA
That's a fair price considering you'll pay at least $849 for similar laptops elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay an additional 5% surcharge.
- 10th gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS LED touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Window 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK006XUS
That's the best deal we could find by $408, but most stores charge over $2,100. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay a $75 surcharge, so it's cheaper to buy a 1-year annual membership for $60.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Dolby Vision HDR
- SmartCast 3.0 with Chromecast
- voice control via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices
- USB port
- 5 HDMI inputs
- Model: PX75-G1
- UPC: 683193698935, 787790043409
Prices start from $100, and includes the Apple Watch series 1 to 4, and Apple iPhone 7 to iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XR, XS, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies to these items.
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping starts at $3.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
The monthly plan saves $350 which is 50% off the list price. Outside the cost of the wireless plan, other providers are charging around $21.63/month. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- Requires 0% APR installment agreement with 30 monthly device payments.
- Eligible for customers w/ select unlimited wireless plans and new line.
- You'll receive this discount via bill credits, which start within 3 bills. (You'll receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- The $30 activation fee is waived for online orders.
- Available in several colors.
- 64GB for $11.67/mo.
- 128GB for $13.33/mo.
- 256GB for $16.67/mo.
That's $10 under our mention from four weeks ago, and $450 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Available several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- A 90-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
