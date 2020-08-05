New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 42 mins ago
G-Technology G-RAID 28TB 2-Bay Thunderbolt 3 RAID Array
$1,200 $1,450
free shipping

The $250 off coupon will be applied automatically in-cart, making it a low by $148. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • The 20GB version is also available for $899.95.
Features
  • two 14TB 7200 rpm 3.5" hard drives
  • two drive bays
  • Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1, HDMI
  • supports RAID 0, 1, and JBOD
  • up to 500 MB/s data transfer
  • Model: 0G10414-1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals External Hard Drives B&H Photo Video G-Technology
USB Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register