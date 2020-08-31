New
That's a buck less than Home Depot charges.
You'll need to log in to an Ace Rewards account to get this price. (It's free to join.)
Ace Hardware · 1 mo ago
Ace Hardware Clearance
Discounts on over 150 items
free shipping w/ $50
Save on tools, tool storage, grills and accessories, patio decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Ace Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Ace Hardware · 5 days ago
Mac Sports Portable Hammock w/ Stand
$130 $150
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Features
- powder-coated steel frame
- double attachment on each end to prevent tipping
- Model: H806S
Ace Hardware · 3 wks ago
Craftsman V20 1/4" Variable Speed Cordless Compact Impact Driver Kit
$59 $100
pickup
Save 41% off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Depending on location, Ace Rewards members may be eligible for free delivery. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.70 shipping fee.
Features
- inclcudes 20V max battery & charger
- 2,800 RPMs/3,100 IPMs
- quick release chuck
- 1,460 in-lbs. torque
- LED light
- Model: CMCF800C1
- UPC: 885911673204
Ace Hardware · 5 days ago
Quik Shade Basic Adjustable Canopy Chair
$25
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.70 shipping fee.
- Available in Blue or Taupe.
Ace Hardware · 4 hrs ago
Stanley 25-Foot Lever Lock Tape Measure
$4 for Ace Rewards members $6
pickup
Ace Rewards members get the lowest price we could find by $10. (It's free to sign up.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.12 shipping fee.
Features
- automatic blade lock
- anti-glare blade
- frictionless base
- Model: STHT30825
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Stanley Adventure Stay Hot 3-Quart Stainless Steel Camp Crock
$42 $65
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- Keeps food hot for 12 hours, or cold for 16 hours.
- Model: 10-01875-027
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Stanley 16-oz. Classic French Press Travel Mug
$19 $35
free shipping via Prime
That's $2 better than our previous mention and the lowest price we could find by $6 today. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- keeps drinks hot for 4 hours, cold for 5 hours or iced for 20 hours
- removable press
- Model: 10-01855-013
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Stanley 5-Gallon Wet Dry Vacuum
$65 $85
free shipping
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 4 horsepower peak power
- 15 ft of reach (5 ft hose, 10 ft power cord)
- 3 pieces of extension wands
- reuseable filter
- Model: SL18115
