New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Foscam 8-Channel 720p 1TB NVR Surveillance System w/ 4 Cameras
$150 $350
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Features
  • 4 720p xPoE outdoor cameras
  • 1TB HDD
  • motion detection alarm with email alerts
  • night vision up to 65 feet
  • Model: FN3108XE-B4-1T
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/13/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Security Cameras Daily Steals Foscam
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register