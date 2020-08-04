That's $324 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- A 90-day Lenovo warranty applies.
- 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake 1.80GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) touch LCD
- 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 20QD0000US-LCR
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10510U Comet Lake 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) HD native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Use coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $1,839 off list and bag the lowest price we could find for this business-class model. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-8365U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- antimicrobial surface
- facial recognition IR camera
- FIPS-201 compliant fingerprint reader
- RFID/NFC secure-tap logon
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20QHS0D000
It's the lowest price we could find by $220. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 14" IPS display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20R1S0M100
Coupon code "THINKBIGSALE" cuts it to $1,140 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20N2001YUS
Don't let the price of a new laptop ruin your budget. Buy refurbished and save a bundle. Choose from over 50 laptops, Chromebooks, and Macs at Woot! Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check the product pages for warranty information.
That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
It's the best price we could find by $89. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's $20 under last week's mention, $230 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: I3493-3464
Save on cameras, photography accessories, drones, computers, home electronics, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Shipping starts at $3.75, although most items in this sale ship for free.
That's $12 less than Amazon's best price. Buy Now at Adorama
- It's currently on backorder, but can still be ordered at this price now and will ship when available.
- built-in amplifier
- USB, microphone & aux inputs
- wireless range up to 30-feet
- Model: PWA15BT
Save on thousands of items, from photography, to computers, to audio, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
- Most items receive free shipping.
It's $350 under list price. Buy Now at Adorama
- Dolby Atmos ready
- 25mm soft dome tweeter
- dual 102mm 5" polyfiber woofers
Save 60% off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- In Black.
- premium Li-polymer battery
- 2 USB-A ports and 1 micro USB port
- Model: PA10400
Apply coupon code "PICKVIP" for the lowest price we could find by $87, $3 under our mention from February, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 10.1" 1280x800 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 16GB storage
- Android Oreo OS
- Model: ZA470006US
Coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" takes $850 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $12. Buy Now at UntilGone
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Gen 3 i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 250GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
