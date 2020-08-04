New
Refurb Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 8th-gen i7 Whiskey Lake 14" Touch Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$1,075 $1,399
free shipping

That's $324 off list and the lowest price we could find.

Tips
  • A 90-day Lenovo warranty applies.
Features
  • 8th-gen Intel Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake 1.80GHz quad-core CPU
  • 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) touch LCD
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 20QD0000US-LCR
