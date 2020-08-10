New
Refurb Unlocked Motorola Moto X4 32GB Android Smartphone
$78 $115
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKVIP" for the lowest price we could find by $32 and the best price we've seen for it unlocked. (A new version is at least $102 more.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • 5.2" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 2.2GHz octa-core processor
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
  • dual 12MP rear cameras and 16MP front camera
  • Amazon Alexa support
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
  • Model: PA8S0006US
  • Code "PICKVIP"
  • Expires 8/10/2020
