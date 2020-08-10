New
DeLonghi Pinguino 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner / Dehumidifier / Fan
Coupon code "PICKVIP" stacks with an in-cart discount to take $340 off list and yield a very low price for a new portable DeLonghi A/C in general. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • cools up to 700 square feet
  • Model: PACN285GN
  • Code "PICKVIP"
  • Expires 8/10/2020
