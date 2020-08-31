That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members bag this discount and free shipping. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- includes 7-foot locking hose, 2 extension wands, utility nozzle, car nozzle, wet nozzle, standard filter, and dust collection bag
- rear blowing port
- oversized drain
- 6.5 peak HP
- Model: CMXEVBE17595
Expires 8/31/2020
That's the best price we could find by $111. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Model: CMMT99206
That's the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Lowe's
- rust-resistant finish
- includes wrenches, ratchets, sockets, and a carry case
- Model: CMMT12033
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 1-inch #2.
- metric
- for wood & metal
- Model: CMAF121PH230
That's the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Lowe's
- oil-free pump
- 150 Max PSI
- Model: CMEC6150
Save on tools, tool storage, grills and accessories, patio decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Save up to $50 on select Ryobi One+ power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- $15 off $149.
- $30 off $199.
- $50 off $249+.
- Select items require scheduled delivery.
Get a free tool or battery with the purchase of select Milwaukee, Ryobi, Makita, and Ridgid tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Navigate by the offers in the left-hand column to filter by brand.
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Drywall Axe via Amazon.
- measures, marks, and cuts drywall
- Model: DWA001
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- powder-coated steel frame
- double attachment on each end to prevent tipping
- Model: H806S
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.70 shipping fee.
- Available in Blue or Taupe.
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- fully dimmable
- 360º insect-zapping rails
- 360º protective cover for electric rails
- Model: 6587
Save on a selection of combo kits, drills, trimmers, and more. Choose from over 40 items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping charges.
Ace Hardware charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $12 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- cuts up to 4" diameter
- includes battery and charger
- Model: CMCCSL621D1
It's $4 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- ratchet screwdriver with 3 positions
- telescoping magnetic pick-up tool
- storage pouch
- Model: CMHT68001
That's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Spade bit sizes: 3/8”, 1/2", 5/8”, 3/4”, 7/8”
- Auger bit sizes: 3/4”, 5/8”, 1/2”
- Model: 9-34936
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on most orders over $45.
- Shock-resistant tool steel
- Cnc-machined bit tips
- Model: CMAF1260
