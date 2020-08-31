New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 16-Gal. Corded Wet/Dry Vacuum
$70 for Ace Rewards members $90
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Ace Rewards members bag this discount and free shipping. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Features
  • includes 7-foot locking hose, 2 extension wands, utility nozzle, car nozzle, wet nozzle, standard filter, and dust collection bag
  • rear blowing port
  • oversized drain
  • 6.5 peak HP
  • Model: CMXEVBE17595
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware Ace Hardware Craftsman
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Ace Hardware · 1 wk ago
Craftsman 16-Gal. Corded Wet/Dry Vacuum for Ace Rewards Members
$70 $90
$14 shipping

It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Features
  • includes 7-foot locking hose, 2 extension wands, utility nozzle, car nozzle, wet nozzle, standard filter, and dust collection bag
  • rear blowing port
  • oversized drain
  • 6.5 peak HP
  • Model: CMXEVBE17595

Verified: 08/07/2020 · Expires: 08/31/2020 · Save $20 off list

↑ less
Buy Now