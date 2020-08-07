Costway · 16 mins ago
Costway 1,050W Multifunction Portable Steamer
$32 $35
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNEP20819RE" for a savings of $3. Buy Now at Costway

Tips
  • Available in Red.
Features
  • 350ml tank
  • 3-minute warm up
  • 10-ft. power cord
  • includes extension hose, grout brush, window squeegee, angle concentrator, and fabric cloth steamer
  • Model: 45197082
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNEP20819RE"
  • Expires 8/7/2020
    Published 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Cleaning Supplies Costway Costway
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register