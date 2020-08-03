That's a low by $10. Buy Now at Logitech
- 6 programmable buttons
- 1:1 tracking
- 16,000 max DPI
- up to 35 hours of continuous play with default LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting
- Model: 910-005638
That's a savings of $21 and the lowest price we could find (most retailers charge at least a buck more). Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Requires 1 AA battery.
- laser tracking technology
- adjustable cursor speed
- stowable USB receiver
- 2.4GHz RF wireless connectivity
- compatible with PC and Mac
- up to 30-foot wireless range
- on/off power saver button
- Model: 910-001799
It's $102 under list price.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $48.61. Buy Now at Amazon
- wired gaming mouse w/ 8-color RGB lighting
- mouse has 6 customizable buttons
- Model: 4VC46AA#ABA
While not the best price we've seen, it's one of the few times we've seen a Logitech webcam under $50 available in nearly half a year. It's also the best price we could currently find by $12. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Availability may vary by zip code.
- This item is available for in-store pickup only. (Curbside pickup may be available.)
- 1280x720 video at 30 fps
- 3-megapixel still resolution
- USB
- Model: 960-000581
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find from a reliable seller with stock by $160. Buy Now at Adorama
- This item is currently backordered but can be ordered now at this price. It will ship when it becomes available.
- up to 1080p video at 30 fps
- omni-directional dual stereo microphones
- USB 2.0
- 78° wide lens
- Model: 960000764
That's a savings of $25 off list and the lowest price we could find by about $10. Buy Now at NextWarehouse
- compatible with all iOS devices
- Bluetooth
- rechargeable battery
- includes USB charging cable
- Model: 920-006701
That's a savings of $12. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- sculpted mouse with snap-on wireless receiver
- full size keyboard with one-touch hotkeys
- Model: 920-002836
