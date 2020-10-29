New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb JBL Link Portable Smart Speaker
$68 $80
free shipping

Thanks to coupon code "PICKCR15", that's $32 less than you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
  • Sold by DealParade via eBay.
  • built-in Google Assistant
  • 10 hours of playtime
  • stream music using Chromecast
  • Model: JBLLINKPORBLKAM
  • Code "PICKCR15"
  • Expires 10/29/2020
