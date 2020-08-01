New
Vari Electric Standing Desk
$455 $650
free shipping

It's $195 under what Vari charges direct. Apply coupon code "63476940" to get this price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • features electric push button to move up and down
  • measures 25" x 60" x 30"
  • laminate top with chamfered edges
  • steel frame with T-style legs
  • Model: 400803
Details
Comments
  • Code "63476940"
