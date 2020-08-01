It's $195 under what Vari charges direct. Apply coupon code "63476940" to get this price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- features electric push button to move up and down
- measures 25" x 60" x 30"
- laminate top with chamfered edges
- steel frame with T-style legs
- Model: 400803
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's temporarily out of stock, but can still be purchased at this price now.
- adjustable height
- 4 locking wheels
- Model: SDROLL-WHT
It's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Available in White w/ Natural Wood Top.
- no assembly required
- folds flat for easy storage
That's the best price we could find by $9.
Update: Light Cherry/Black is out of stock, but Dark Brown/Black is now $32.08 (it's temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price) and Espresso/Black is $31.85. Shop Now at Amazon
In Light Cherry/Black (available for a bit less in other colors)
- Available in Espresso/Black and Dark Brown/Black.
- Measures 32" x 29" x 16"
- Keyboard tray
- Model: 14098R1LC/BK
Save on over 400 desks, with prices starting at $50. Buy Now at Wayfair
Going back to school looks a little different (okay, maybe a lot different) for many this year, but it doesn't have to be totally different. School supply shopping is half the fun of going back to school, so carve out some normalcy and save while you're at it with this sale. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid the $11.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- No warranty info is provided.
- Intel Core i3 CPU
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Professional
- includes keyboard, mouse, and WiFi dongle
- Model: RF610293
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register