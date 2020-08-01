New
Ends Today
Best Buy · 37 mins ago
Westinghouse 32" 720p LED LCD Roku Smart TV
$100 $150
free shipping

That's a savings of $50 off list and the best price we could find for a similar Westinghouse TV by $20. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 1366x768 (720p) native resolution
  • streaming apps
  • USB and three HDMI inputs
  • Model: WR32HB2200
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TVs Best Buy Westinghouse
LED 720p 32" Smart TV Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register