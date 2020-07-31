New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dell Inspiron 7000 Intel Kaby Lake R i7 15.6" Touch Laptop w/ 1TB SSHD
$600
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for this refurb by $50. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by bid$buy via eBay.
  • No warranty information is available.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
  • Nvidia GeForce MX130 2GB graphics card
  • 8GB RAM and 1TB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: i7570-7224SLV-PUS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Dell
Core i7 15.6 inch Touchscreen Full HD (1080p) SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register