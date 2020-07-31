That's the best price we could find for this refurb by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by bid$buy via eBay.
- No warranty information is available.
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- Nvidia GeForce MX130 2GB graphics card
- 8GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: i7570-7224SLV-PUS
Published 1 hr ago
That's $210 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: I3493-3464BLK
That's $472 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $70 under our December mention for a similar laptop, $438 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 8th-Gen. Intel Core i5-8265U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) Anti-Glare display
- 8GB RAM; 500GB 7,200 RPM Serial ATA hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
That's $94 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-10300H Comet Lake 2.5GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution display
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Don't let the price of a new laptop ruin your budget. Buy refurbished and save a bundle. Choose from over 50 laptops, Chromebooks, and Macs at Woot! Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check the product pages for warranty information.
That's a $100 drop in the last three weeks and the best price we've seen. It's a great chance to trade-in and save on this first Galaxy branded chromebook and also score over $60 in freebies. Buy Now at Samsung
- Includes Google Stadia Pro 3-Month Free Trial. ($29.97 value)
- Also includes Google One with 200GB of storage across Drive, Gmail and Photos for 12-Months. ($35.88 value)
- It's available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
It's $270 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
It's the best price we could find by $87. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
It's $23 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Note that you can find other colors beyond black if you scroll down. (Some colors are slightly more.)
Apply coupon code "SAVE30DEAL4U" to get 30% off one item, or code "DELL$$DEAL4U" to get $150 off an item priced $400 or more, $250 off an item $600 or more, or $400 off an item $800 or more. You'll also get free shipping with either code. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Dell refurb products carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
It's $544 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-9700 4.7GHz Coffee Lake 8-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Intel UHD Graphics 630 graphics
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: i3880-5951BLK-PUS
