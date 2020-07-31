New
Netgear Orbi Voice Smart Speaker & WiFi Mesh Extender
$100 $180
Features
  • tri-band WiFi
  • up to 2,000 sq. ft. coverage
  • 63Hz to 20KHz frequency response
  • 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • built-in Alexa
  • Model: RBS40V-200
