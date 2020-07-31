That's $200 off and a strong discount for a newly released model. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor
- 6.7" OLED Endless Edge display
- 6GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 3 rear cameras (64MP/16MP/8MP)
- Android 10
- Model: PAJ90004US
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Exynos 9609 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2520 x 1080 LCD touchscreen
- 16 MP rear camera, 12 MP front camera
- Android 9 (Pie)
- Model: XT2013-2
That's the best price we could find by $79. Most vendors do not include the minutes, texts, and data. Buy Now at HSN
- 1.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.2" HD touchscreen
- 4G LTE
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12 MP rear and 8MP front cameras
- fingerprint reader
- CDMA
That's $100 under the lowest price we could find for an unlocked unit. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- 6.4" 1560x720 touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 CPU
- 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage
- 16MP dual rear camera system & 8MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcommon Snapdragon 632 1.8GHz Kryo 250 quad-core processor
- 6.2" 1570x720 display
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: PAEB0006US
That's a savings of $780 off list and the first discount we've seen on this newly-released phone. Buy Now at Samsung
- Requires a new line activation and purchase via a 30-month installment plan with eligible unlimited wireless service. (You'll receive the discount as a bill credit of $26 per month; credits start within 3 bills, and you will receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- Available in Mirror Purple.
- 6.7" 2636x1080 Infinity Flex dynamic AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras, 10MP front camera, & 4K HDR video recording
- Android 10 OS
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, $50 Galaxy Store credit, 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping starts at $3.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- works w/ Apple & Android
- stainless steel case
- leather strap
- 1.2" AMOLED display
- 8GB storage
- Wear OS
- Model: M360FS19
That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies
- data transfer speeds up to 1.7Gbps
- Model: MG7550
Activate on a new line of service with Verizon Unlimited to get the $150 Verizon Gift Card, yielding a total savings of $350 versus buying this phone elsewhere. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Billed at $33/mo. for 24 months ($799.92 total cost). Activation fees may apply.
- Visit vzw.com/digitalrebatecenter and enter code "SUMMERTIME" to get the gift card.
- Get up to a $550 trade-in credit when you trade in your old phone.
- Available in Thunder Grey or Smoky Sangria
- 6.7" 2340x1080 HDR OLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform 8-core CPU
- 12GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
- 108MP quad pixel triple camera system
- up to 52 hours of usage time and 12.5 days of stand-by time
- Android 10 OS
- Model: MOTXT20611
At $120 in total, that's $280 less than what you'd pay for it outright elsewhere. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- In Frost White or Flash Grey
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 2.4GHz octa-core processor
- 6.4" OLED 2340x1080 display
- 4GB memory, 128GB storage
- 48MP rear camera, 25MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
