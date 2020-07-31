New
B&H Photo Video · 39 mins ago
Unlocked Moto Edge 5G 256GB Smartphone
$500
free shipping

That's $200 off and a strong discount for a newly released model. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor
  • 6.7" OLED Endless Edge display
  • 6GB RAM, 256GB storage
  • 3 rear cameras (64MP/16MP/8MP)
  • Android 10
  • Model: PAJ90004US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Android Phones B&H Photo Video Motorola
Unlocked Android Smartphone Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register