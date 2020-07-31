Apply coupon code "PICKCR" to save. That's $95 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x728 display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB SSD
- Chrome OS
- Model: XE350XBA-K02US
That's a $100 drop in the last three weeks and the best price we've seen. It's a great chance to trade-in and save on this first Galaxy branded chromebook and also score over $60 in freebies. Buy Now at Samsung
- Includes Google Stadia Pro 3-Month Free Trial. ($29.97 value)
- Also includes Google One with 200GB of storage across Drive, Gmail and Photos for 12-Months. ($35.88 value)
- It's available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
It's $10 under what other merchants are charging for used and the best price we could find by $77 for a refurb today. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is available; however, a 30-day return policy applies.
- Sold by Big Deals via eBay.
- Samsung Exynos 5250 1.7GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD
- 2GB RAM & 16GB SSD
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: XE303C12A01US
Don't let the price of a new laptop ruin your budget. Buy refurbished and save a bundle. Choose from over 50 laptops, Chromebooks, and Macs at Woot! Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check the product pages for warranty information.
It's the lowest price we could find by $220. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lenovo via eBay
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 14" IPS display
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20R1S0M100
It's $270 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 Ice Lake 1.1GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 S
- Model: 7PA01UA-I5#ABA
It's the best price we could find by $87. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
Huge savings on a large selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
Save on Apple Watches, iPhone, iPads, MacBooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on clothing, accessories, tools, tech, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Prices here reflect a significant savings over what you'd pay elsewhere for these models in any condition. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes a 90-day warranty backed by Samsung.
It's a $102 low and back in stock at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- 802.11ac wireless
- USB and 2 HDMI inputs
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
- Model: UN58RU7100
That's the best price we could find by $340. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Samsung Exynos 7884 1.6GHz octa-core processor
- 17.3" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 3GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 5MP front and rear cameras
- Android 8.0 Oreo
- Model: SM-T927AZKAATT
That's a savings of $780 off list and the first discount we've seen on this newly-released phone. Buy Now at Samsung
- Requires a new line activation and purchase via a 30-month installment plan with eligible unlimited wireless service. (You'll receive the discount as a bill credit of $26 per month; credits start within 3 bills, and you will receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- Available in Mirror Purple.
- 6.7" 2636x1080 Infinity Flex dynamic AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras, 10MP front camera, & 4K HDR video recording
- Android 10 OS
