eBay · 45 mins ago
Refurb Anker A3910 Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds
$52 $72
free shipping

Add to cart and apply coupon code "PICKCR" for a savings of $47 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Oulet via eBay.
  • Bluetooth
  • noise reduction technology
  • charging case
  • full touch control
  • up to 7 hours of playtime on a single charge
  • Model: A3910
  • Code "PICKCR"
  • Published 45 min ago
