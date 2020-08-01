Apply coupon code "7AGABX32" to save. That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2 USB Type-C ports
- 3 USB 3.0 ports
- microphone and headphone jacks
- Gigabit Ethernet
- HDMI and DisplayPort
- Model: K38231WW
Apply coupon code "SECSHNXJ" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue.
- Sold by Wordima via Amazon.
- removable case
- compatible with most laptops & tablets w/ USB C ports
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or White
- includes a power adapter and microUSB cable
After applying coupon code "68A5ICHZ" that's $2 less than our mention from last week, and a $32 savings. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Anwike via Amazon.
- 2 HDMI 4K ports, 1 USB Type-C PD charging port, 3 USB 3.0 ports, SD, and TF card readers
- designed for MacBook Pro/Air (check product page for full compatibility)
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon
- Thunderbolt USB-C port, USB-C data port, 2 USB-A ports, HDMI port, SD card slot, and microSD card slot.
- Model: A83710A1
Save on external hard drives, laptops, networking cables, routers, and much more. Shop Now at Newegg
- Most items get free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at 99 cents.
- The coupon discounts stacks with already marked down prices.
- Coupons are marked on the individual items' pages.
Apply coupon code "93XPN57" to drop the price to $26 less than we could find it elsewhere, though most stores charge around $50 more. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by T3Wares via Newegg.
- 1920 x 1080 native resolution
- tilt adjustable
- 2 USB-C ports
- 6ms response time
- low blue light technology
- Model: 61DDUAR6US
Coupon code "FNTSTECH243" yields the lowest price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Newegg
- 802.11ac
- 4 external antennas
- Model: RT-AC3100
Apply coupon code "FNTSTECH73" to get this price. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Newegg
- transferring speeds up to 5Gb/s
- USB 3.0 ready; USB 2.0 compatible
- Model: WDBWLG0060HBK-NESN
