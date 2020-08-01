New
Ends Today
Newegg · 52 mins ago
Kensington SD4600P Dual-4K USB Type-C Universal Docking Station
$88 $251
free shipping

Apply coupon code "7AGABX32" to save. That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • 2 USB Type-C ports
  • 3 USB 3.0 ports
  • microphone and headphone jacks
  • Gigabit Ethernet
  • HDMI and DisplayPort
  • Model: K38231WW
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "7AGABX32"
  • Expires in 15 hr
    Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals USB Hubs Newegg Kensington
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register