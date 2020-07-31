New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb De'Longhi Pinguino 4-in-1 Portable AC
$280 $330
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR" for a savings of $50, which drops it $20 below our mention from almost two weeks ago and is the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • No warranty information is provided, but the seller offers free 30-day returns.
  • Sold by VM Innovations via eBay.
Features
  • cools up to 700-square feet
  • heat, cool, fan, and dehumidifier settings
  • BioSilver filter
  • remote control
  • Model: PACEL290HLWKC-1A
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKCR"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Air Conditioners eBay
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register