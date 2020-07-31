Apply coupon code "PICKCR" for a savings of $50, which drops it $20 below our mention from almost two weeks ago and is the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is provided, but the seller offers free 30-day returns.
- Sold by VM Innovations via eBay.
- cools up to 700-square feet
- heat, cool, fan, and dehumidifier settings
- BioSilver filter
- remote control
- Model: PACEL290HLWKC-1A
That's $26 off list. Buy Now at TomTop
- Ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
- 3 speed levels
- 200mL water tank
- built-in rechargeable battery
Save on portable and window-unit air conditioners with prices starting at $143. Shop Now at Costway
That's the lowest price we could find by $13 via coupon code "DN06194238". Buy Now at Costway
- removable, washable air filter
- 3 fan speed settings
- 4 caster wheels
- 2 ice boxes
That's $50 under our mention from last month and hundreds less than the best price we could find for a new one.
Update: The price increased slightly to $252.87. Buy Now at eBay
- Apply coupon code "PICKCR" to get this price.
- A 30-day DeLonghi warranty applies.
- treats up to 700-square feet
- heat, cool, fan, and dehumidifier settings
- includes window kit, washable filter, and remote control
- Model: PACEL295HLWFKC1A
Huge savings on a large selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
Save on Apple Watches, iPhone, iPads, MacBooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on clothing, accessories, tools, tech, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Large at this price
Apply coupon code "VEHJU3DR" to save $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Drops to $18.79 for Prime members with the same code.
- Sold by Damu US via Amazon.
- LED light
- 14.76-ft. coaxial cable
- up to 120 mile range
- filters out cellular and FM signals
- Model: AN3006-Black
Apply coupon code "6R8ZZ495" for a savings of $8 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Licheers via Amazon.
- large clip base
- for 3.5" to 7" devices
- Model: smile272
That's about $6 less than third-party eBay sellers are charging. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by 33 Street Camera via Amazon.
- auto-off
- 32-reading memory
- Model: JXB-178
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register