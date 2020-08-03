New
Best Buy · 52 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy View2 17" 64GB Wi-Fi + 4G LTE Tablet
$400 $760
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $340. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • Samsung Exynos 7884 1.6GHz octa-core processor
  • 17.3" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
  • 3GB RAM, 64GB storage
  • 5MP front and rear cameras
  • Android 8.0 Oreo
  • Model: SM-T927AZKAATT
  • Expires 8/3/2020
    Published 52 min ago
