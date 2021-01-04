New
Metabo HPT MultiVolt 10" Cordless Dual Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw Kit
$399 $669
That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Lowe's

  • Metabo was formerly Hitachi Power Tools.
  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $79 truck delivery fee.
  • can be used corded via the MultiVolt AC adapter (sold separately)
  • 36V miter saw
  • 4 AH battery and charger
  • Model: C3610DRAQAM
All Deals Miter Saws Lowe's
