That's the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Lowe's
- rust-resistant finish
- includes wrenches, ratchets, sockets, and a carry case
- Model: CMMT12033
Published 1 hr ago
That's $30 under list and a good price for a mechanic's tool set.
Update: Curbside pickup is no longer available, but it is available to be shipped. Buy Now at Northern Tool
Opt for curbside pickup (choose ship-to-store at checkout) where available to dodge the $7.99 shipping charge.
- includes SAE & metric sockets, a ratchet, extension bar, adapter, wrenches, a magnetic bit handle w/ screwdriver, nut driver bits, & hex keys
- Model: 987631
That's the best price we could find by $111. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Model: CMMT99206
It's $4 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- ratchet screwdriver with 3 positions
- telescoping magnetic pick-up tool
- storage pouch
- Model: CMHT68001
That's $5 off list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get this discount. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.12 shipping fee.
- suitable for construction, carpentry, and more
- one hand operation
- bottom load design
- Model: CMHT82643
Save on pliers, pocket knives, thermometers, floor lifters, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- The banner states 30% off, but we found deeper discounts within.
That's $18 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- right-handed version
- Model: 169501SB
It's $6 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Grampa's Gardenware Co. via Amazon
That's $60 off list and a great price for a tool set of this size. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose pickup since shipping isn't available. (Truck delivery is available, but costs $79.)
- Metric & SAE socket sizes
- includes 3-drawer storage chest
- Model: 81333
Save on over 150 items from smart assistants to security cameras. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Brighten up your home or introduce some air flow to combat this summer heat and save up to 54% off in the process. Shop products from Sea Gull Lighting, Feiss, Westinghouse, Honeywell, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Save on appliances from major brands like Frigidaire, LG, Samsung, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping is free for select items and for all major appliances priced at $396 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Lowe's
- up to 12-cups of popcorn per batch
- Model: OFP501COKE
Prices start as low as $15 for these socket sets. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge; Or get free shipping on most orders over $45.
Save 41% off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Depending on location, Ace Rewards members may be eligible for free delivery. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.70 shipping fee.
- inclcudes 20V max battery & charger
- 2,800 RPMs/3,100 IPMs
- quick release chuck
- 1,460 in-lbs. torque
- LED light
- Model: CMCF800C1
Ace Hardware charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $12 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- cuts up to 4" diameter
- includes battery and charger
- Model: CMCCSL621D1
It's $22 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Up to 410 CFM and 145mph
- Variable speed trigger with cruise control
- Model: CMEBL712
