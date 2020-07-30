New
Rakuten · 53 mins ago
Kalorik Easy-Pour Belgian Waffle Maker
$30 $60
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Kalorik via Rakuten.
  • indicator lights
  • five browning levels
  • includes a measuring cup
  • Model: WM 43981 S
