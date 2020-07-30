That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Kalorik via Rakuten.
- indicator lights
- five browning levels
- includes a measuring cup
- Model: WM 43981 S
-
Published 53 min ago
-
Most retailers charge $160 or more. Buy Now at Home Depot
- fry, bake, toast, roast, and broil modes
- 60-minute timer and adjustable thermostat (250°F - 450°F)
- glass door and inner oven light
- Model: AFO 46110 BK
That's the lowest price we could find by $54 thanks to coupon code "SHOP15" and the $10 Kohl's Cash. Buy Now at Kohl's
- The Kohl's Cash is redeemable July 27 to August 2.
- adjustable temperature up to 400°F and a built-in 60-minute timer
- touchscreen LED control panel with 8 preset menus
- Model: FT 44845 BK
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash, that's $40 under our mention from earlier this month, and $80 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Opt for pickup (where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge; Or, shipping is free on orders over $75.
- 10 smart programs, including sear/saute, bake, slow cook, steam, stew, sous vide, roast, yogurt, rice, and multigrain
- remembers your most recent customization per program
- tempered glass lid
- 1500-watt heating element
- 24-hour delay start
- automatic keep warm function
- Model: 140-0013-01
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Lowe's
- up to 12-cups of popcorn per batch
- Model: OFP501COKE
Get a big discount on your choice of coffee maker and beverages when you enroll in auto-delivery. Plus, you'll get free shipping on the first four orders and all future orders valued over $29. Buy Now at Keurig
- 50% off one of seven Keurig coffee makers
- 25% off beverages (choose from 100s of varieties)
- 16-box/bag minimum (4 orders of 4+ boxes in 12 months)
That's a savings of $21 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $6.99 shipping fee.
- BPA-free
- non-stick interior
- heat-resistant handle
- 5 temperature settings
- Model: EWM-8200
Save on top tech brands like Apple, Dell, Dyson, Sony, HP, and more. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Warranty information, where available, is found on individual product pages.
That's a low by $6. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Garmin via Rakuten
- sunlight-visible display
- distance, pace, time, and heart rate tracking
- smart notifications
- 11-hour battery life while training
- Model: 010-03717-54
That's the best price we could find by $73. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by 6ave Electronics via Rakuten.
- 7-day programmable
- mobile app remote control
- screen color customization
- Model: TH9320WF5003
Save up to $150 on a variety of models. Shop Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Office Essentials via Rakuten.
