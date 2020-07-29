New
B&H Photo Video · 57 mins ago
Lenovo Legion 5 10th Gen i7 Comet Lake Gaming Laptop w/ Death Stranding for PC, Bitdefender 1-Year License
$1,299 $1,599
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $381. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz LCD
  • 16GB RAM & 1TB NVMe SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 81Y60004US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops B&H Photo Video Lenovo
Core i7 Gaming 15.6 inch Full HD (1080p) SSD Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register