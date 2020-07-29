That's the best price we could find by $381. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10750H Comet Lake 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz LCD
- 16GB RAM & 1TB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81Y60004US
Published 57 min ago
Published 57 min ago
Use coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $1,839 off list and bag the lowest price we could find for this business-class model. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-8365U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- antimicrobial surface
- facial recognition IR camera
- FIPS-201 compliant fingerprint reader
- RFID/NFC secure-tap logon
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20QHS0D000
That's the best price we could find by $130. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-generation Intel Core Ice Lake i7-1065G7 1.30GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000LUS
It's $150 under list price. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake 1.6GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81WC0014US
Coupon code "THINKBIGSALE" cuts it to $1,140 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20N2001YUS
Don't let the price of a new laptop ruin your budget. Buy refurbished and save a bundle. Choose from over 50 laptops, Chromebooks, and Macs at Woot! Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Check the product pages for warranty information.
That's a $100 drop in the last three weeks and the best price we've seen. It's a great chance to trade-in and save on this first Galaxy branded chromebook and also score over $60 in freebies. Buy Now at Samsung
- Includes Google Stadia Pro 3-Month Free Trial. ($29.97 value)
- Also includes Google One with 200GB of storage across Drive, Gmail and Photos for 12-Months. ($35.88 value)
- It's available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
That's $230 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 5,400 rpm Serial ATA HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 14-ce3064st
That's $449 less than B&H Photo Video charges for a closed-box unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quickship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quickship warranty applies.
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 retina IPS display
- 16GB & 256GB PCIe SSD
- 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports
- Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
- Model: MVFJ2B/A
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Airpods, Apple watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping starts at $3.99, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
That's $200 off, which is a strong discount on an item that hasn't even been released. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Solar Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor
- 6.7" OLED Endless Edge display
- 6GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 3 Rear cameras (64MP/16MP/8MP)
- Android 10 OS
- Model: PAJ90004US
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to put it $21 under list price, $2 under our February mention, and at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lenovo
- main compartment for up to 15.6" laptops
- quick-access pocket
- 2 side pockets
- Model: GX40Q75215
Coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" takes $850 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
Apply coupon code "THINKJULY10" for a savings of $372 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400 3.7GHz Coffee Lake dual-core CPU
- 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM & 500GB 7200 rpm HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 10SCCTO1WW
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $12. Buy Now at UntilGone
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Gen 3 i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 250GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
