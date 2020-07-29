Save $180 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year Microsoft warranty applies.
- Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y 1.6GHz Kaby Lake dual-core CPU
- 10" 1800x1200 touch display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear camera & 5MP front camera
- Windows 10 S
- Model: JTL-00001
It's the best price we've seen for any open-box or factory-sealed new unit, as well as the second-lowest price we've seen for this model in any condition.
- A 1-year Microsoft warranty applies.
- It comes with a Microsoft-approved 3rd-party stylus.
- Intel Core i5-6300U 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
- 13.5" 3000x2000 touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- 5MP front and 8MP rear cameras w/ 1080p video recording
- detachable keyboard
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: CR9-00001
That's $320 under the best price we could find for a new one.
- It's sold by Out of This World Electronics via eBay.
- It comes with a 1-year Microsoft warranty.
- Accessories are not included; it's just the tablet.
- 12.3" 2736x1824 display
- Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- 8MP rear- and 5MP front-facing cameras
- Windows 10 Home
