It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 1920x1080 screen resolution
- Model: UM.QB2AA.001
-
Published 10 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the best deal we could find by $5, but other big stores charge $220. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected to be in stock on August
816, but you can make your purchase now at the above price.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- DisplayPort, HDMI & DVI inputs
- Model: UM.UE2AA.A01
Apply coupon code "23990" for a total savings of $80 off list. Buy Now at Staples
- VGA and HDMI ports
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 1000:1 contrast ratio
- Model: R241Y BBIX
That's the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1ms response time
- 2 HDMI ports
- 1 DisplayPort
- 1 HDMI cable included
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- Model: KG241Q
That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on August 27 but can be ordered now.
- 2560x1080 native resolution
- game mode
- Model: 25UM58-P
Over 20 items discounted; save on laptops, desktops, and monitors. Shop Now at Staples
These start at $60 via third-party sellers.
Update: The price has increased to $54.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- 360° rotation
- 180° swivel
- 15° to 85° tilt angle
- supports monitors up to 11-lbs. on each arm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- Model: LYSB00ST052XS-CMPTRACCS
That's $11 under our mention from two weeks ago after clipping the $10 on-page coupon and applying code "HOUMTQLC". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Newsoul Direct via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 resolution
- built-in dual stereo speakers
- ncludes HDMI cable, Type-C to Type-C cable, USB-A to Type-C cable, PD adapter, folding stand, & screen protector
- Model: MDS-15608
Huge savings on a large selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
Save on Apple Watches, iPhone, iPads, MacBooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on clothing, accessories, tools, tech, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
It's the best price we could find by $87. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Staples
- 8th-gen Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution HD LCD
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: NX.HDGAA.002
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake Refresh dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touch display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB hard drive
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB315-3HT-C6XF
It's $296 under the best price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
- It's sold by Acer via eBay.
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display at up to 144Hz
- 16GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: NH.Q53AA.003
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register