Best Buy · 55 mins ago
Asus Zenbook 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 5 14" Laptop
$550 $700
free shipping

It's $150 under list price and one of the most affordable Ryzen U models of the moment. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.4GHz 6-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Model: Q407IQ-BR5N4
