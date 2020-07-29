New
Refurb Acer Predator Helios 300 Coffee Lake i7 15.6" Laptop
$978 $1,500
It's $296 under the best price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 90-day Acer warranty applies.
  • It's sold by Acer via eBay.
  • 9th-gen. Intel Core i7-9750H 2.6GHz Coffee Lake 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display at up to 144Hz
  • 16GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: NH.Q53AA.003
