Open-Box Apple MacBook Air 10th-Gen. Ice Lake i3 13.3" Laptop (2020)
$850 $1,400
That's $449 less than B&H Photo Video charges for a closed-box unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Quickship Electronics via eBay.
  • A 1-year Quickship warranty applies.
  • 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G4 1.1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 retina IPS display
  • 16GB & 256GB PCIe SSD
  • 2 x Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
  • Model: MVFJ2B/A
