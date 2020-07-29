Use the code "PICKCR" at checkout to drop the price to $6 less than our mention of a refurb from last July, and $81 cheaper than you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Sold by VM Express via eBay.
- multi-cooking modes, including air fry
- 4-quart cook and crisp basket
- 6.5-quart ceramic-coated pot
- dehydrate function
- Model: OP302HB
That's the best price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- dishwasher safe
- 7 functions
- 5-quart capacity
- Model: OP101
- UPC: 622356558150
Save 33% off the list price. Buy Now at Target
- 2 blending cups with lids
- stainless steel blade
- recipe book
- 6 speeds
- Model: BL487T
Most stores charge $110 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 105° to 400° Fahrenheit adjustable thermostat
- basket fits 2 lbs. of fries
- Model: AF101
Get a big discount on your choice of coffee maker and beverages when you enroll in auto-delivery. Plus, you'll get free shipping on the first four orders and all future orders valued over $29. Buy Now at Keurig
- 50% off one of seven Keurig coffee makers
- 25% off beverages (choose from 100s of varieties)
- 16-box/bag minimum (4 orders of 4+ boxes in 12 months)
That's the best price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Lowe's
- up to 12-cups of popcorn per batch
- Model: OFP501COKE
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes a strainer and a grinder
- Model: FVSFGA
It's a $7 price low. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be back in-stock on August 17.
- 7 cooking settings
- removable steam vent cap
- BPA-free
- 120-volts
- Model: NL-BAC05SB
