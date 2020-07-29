New
eBay · 41 mins ago
Ninja Foodi 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker w/ TenderCrisp
$119 $140
free shipping

Use the code "PICKCR" at checkout to drop the price to $6 less than our mention of a refurb from last July, and $81 cheaper than you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
  • Sold by VM Express via eBay.
Features
  • multi-cooking modes, including air fry
  • 4-quart cook and crisp basket
  • 6.5-quart ceramic-coated pot
  • dehydrate function
  • Model: OP302HB
  • Code "PICKCR"
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
