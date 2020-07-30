New
Refurb HP ProBook 640 G2 Skylake i5 14" Laptop
$370 $500
free shipping

That's $244 under the price of a new one. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • This is noted as being "like new".
  • It includes a 90-day HP warranty.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-6300U 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 640 G2
