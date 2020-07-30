Apply code "EMCDNFP33" to get a low today by $19 and the best price we could find. Most retailers charge at least $133. Buy Now at Newegg
- up to 150Mbps for downloads and 50Mbps for uploads
- Model: LB1120-100NAS
That's $30 under what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with Xfinity by Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, and more
- 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports and 1 USB port
- covers up to 1,500 square feet
- download speeds up to 300Mbps
- Model: C6250-1AZNAS
Apply coupon code "93XPN57" to drop the price to $26 less than we could find it elsewhere, though most stores charge around $50 more. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by T3Wares via Newegg.
- 1920 x 1080 native resolution
- tilt adjustable
- 2 USB-C ports
- 6ms response time
- low blue light technology
- Model: 61DDUAR6US
Coupon code "FNTSTECH243" yields the lowest price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Newegg
- 802.11ac
- 4 external antennas
- Model: RT-AC3100
Apply coupon code "FNTSTECH73" to get this price. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Newegg
- transferring speeds up to 5Gb/s
- USB 3.0 ready; USB 2.0 compatible
- Model: WDBWLG0060HBK-NESN
That's the best price we could find by $10, although most sellers charge $100. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2 x 4" woofers
- 1" soft dome tweeter
- Model: SP-C22
That's $54 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 x Gigabit Ethernet ports
- 2 x USB 3.0 ports
- Model: RAX15-1AZNAS
Save $14 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4 Gigabit LAN ports
- USB 3.0 port
- 1GHz dual-core CPU
- remote access via the Netgear Genie app
- Model: R6700-100NAS
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
- up to 300+700 Mbps dual-band WiFi
- Model: R6080-100NAS
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register